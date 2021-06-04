Rio Tinto Stadium will return to near full capacity for June 18 RSL game

SANDY, Utah, June 4, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Rio Tinto Stadium will return to near full capacity seating of 20,000 seats starting with Real Salt Lake’s soccer match on June 18 against the Vancouver Whitecaps.

Masks are recommended, but not required for fans, said a news release.

“We are excited to welcome as many fans as we can safely have in our stadium to bring the electric atmosphere that has made Rio Tinto Stadium among the best in Major League Soccer,” RSL Interim President John Kimball said.

Kimball said that the organization is working with both Major League Soccer and the Utah Department of Health in following safety protocols, the news release said.

RSL said that season ticket holders will receive an email with more details about seating.

Tickets for the rest of the matches this season will go on sale on Friday, June 4, at 2 p.m.