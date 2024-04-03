Wayward porkers have Grantsville cops asking ‘Who let the hogs out?’

GRANTSVILLE, Utah, April 3, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — Police in Grantsville have a bit of mystery on their hands, prompted by the sudden appearance of wayward porkers along one of the city’s streets.

In short, cops want to know, “Who let the hogs out?”

“If you are missing some hogs in the area of 700 S. Quirk St., they are running at large,” the Grantsville City Police Department announced online.

In the brief statement, released by way of social media, the GCPD effectively warned the hogs’ unknown owners there could be a price to pay for fomenting the porcine predicament, unless they quickly round up their pigs and return them to their pens.

“The city is going to try and trap them which could be done at the owner’s expense. So please, if they are yours try and collect them as soon as possible. ” No damages or injuries have been reported so far as the oinkers wallow in their new unofficial free-ranging status.