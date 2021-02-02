Salt Lake City police ID body found in Jordan River

Feb. 2, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City Police officials on Tuesday released the name of the man whose body was found two days earlier in the Jordan River.

“Eric Granados, 35, was found deceased in the Jordan River on January 31st,” the SLCPD statement says. “The investigation into his death is ongoing.”

The body was discovered at about 1:15 p.m. Sunday by a group of kayakers, who found it on the east bank of the river on the west side of the International Peace Gardens.

A Salt Lake City Fire Department water rescue team was brought in, and confirmed the man was deceased. The Utah Office of the Medical Examiner has not yet released information on how the man died.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.