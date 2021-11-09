Salt Lake City police ID victim of fatal auto-pedestrian accident

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Nov. 9, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City Police have identified the victim of fatal auto-pedestrian accident that happened Monday morning on North Temple.

The victim was 47-year-old Gabriella Gomez, SLCPD tweeted Tuesday morning, adding there were no additional updates at present.

Police responded to the scene, at 750 W. North Temple, at 6:39 a.m.

“When officers got on scene, they learned the victim, an adult female, had been hit by a vehicle,” the SLCPD statement issued Monday said. “Officers and paramedics performed life-saving measures, but the victim died on scene.”

The preliminary investigation shows the driver of the involved vehicle was traveling west on North Temple Street. The involved driver remained on scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

The CAR Team brought to the scene is a multi-jurisdictional crash team that investigates crashes involving serious physical injuries or death. Members of the CAR Team receive specialized training in collision examination, speed analysis, vehicle dynamics, occupant kinematics, scene photography, surveying equipment, crash scene mapping, evidence collection and computer aided drawing programs.

Police asked anyone with additional information about this crash to call 801-799-3000 and reference case 21-205981.

