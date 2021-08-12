Sandy police searching for person of interest after vehicle burglary

Do you recognize this male? He burglarized a vehicle near 8550 S. Pebble Creek Cir early this morning around 5:50 am. He drove away in the gray Dodge Charger seen in the video. Call (801) 568-7200 with any information. pic.twitter.com/bGwLvLcSce — Sandy Police (@Sandy_Police) August 12, 2021

SANDY, Utah, Aug. 12, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Sandy police are searching for a man in connection with a vehicle burglary.

“Do you recognize this male?” said a tweet from Sandy Police Department Thursday. “He burglarized a vehicle near 8550 S. Pebble Creek Circle early this morning around 5:50 a.m. He drove away in the gray Dodge Charger seen in the video.”

The man appears to be wearing a gray T-shirt and a face mask.

Anyone that recognizes the man is asked to call Sandy PD on 801-568-7200 with any information.