Semi carrying apples tips on I-84 overpass near Riverdale

RIVERDALE, Utah, Feb. 24, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A semi truck hauling apples has tipped over on an Interstate 84 bridge over Interstate 15 in the Riverdale area.

The driver is unhurt, Sgt. Cameron Roden, Utah Highway Patrol, told Gephardt Daily.

The accident happened at about 9:07on a part of the roadway that has a history of semi rollovers, with loads being dumped that have included various kinds of produce and even live cattle.

“It is an area of frequent problems,” Roden said.

“It looks like it’s kind of partial like a partial roll over onto the barrier there,” he said. “It is blocking the right lane.

“The driver’s not injured but it is blocking that one ramp lane. So traffic is getting by around that. But it may take a little bit they may close the ramp for a period of time just to get the vehicle uprighted.”

Cameron estimated at 10:30 a.m. that clearing the scene would probably take about 90 minutes.

The UDOT traffic website took a more conservative approach, estimating the roadway would be clear by 5 p.m.