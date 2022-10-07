Semi hauling scrap metal catches fire on I-80 in Summit County

PARK CITY, Utah, Oct. 7, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A semitrailer fire on Interstate 80 early Friday morning temporarily shut down eastbound travel near Atkinson in Summit County.

Crews responded about 4 a.m. to a semitrailer hauling scrap metal bales on fire on the shoulder of eastbound I-80 at mile marker 149, according to a post on the Park City Fire District Facebook page.

Eastbound lanes on I-80 were shut down for about 20 minutes while firefighters extinguished the blaze, the post states. No injuries were reported.