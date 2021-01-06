Sen. Mike Lee calls for respect, decency after Sen. Mitt Romney is taunted on plane

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Jan. 6, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah Sen. Mike Lee is calling on residents to treat others with civility after Sen. Mitt Romney was taunted with cries of “Traitor! Traitor! Traitor!” by a group of Trump supporters Tuesday on a flight from Salt Lake City to Washington, D.C.

“No matter our political differences let’s all treat each other with respect and decency,” a Wednesday morning tweet from Lee says.

“Harassing your political opponents on a plane is not acceptable. Harassing your political opponents at their home is not acceptable. We as a country need to be better than this.”

Romney was first confronted at the Salt Lake International Airport by a woman who approached him without a mask and then bombarded him with questions about his lack of support for Trump. A video of the encounters can be seen below.

“Are you going to support him in the fraudulent vote…?,” she asked as the senator. Romney attempted to address the woman and at least one other angry Trump supporter before walking off. They continued to follow him.

Once Romney took his seat onboard the plane he was harangued by more Trump disciples who peppered him with questions and derogatory comments, including the chants of “Traitor !”

The Trump supporters were reportedly traveling to Washington, D.C. to take part in a mass Wednesday protesting the election results.

Utah Reps. Chris Stewart and Burgess Owens have said they will challenge the election results based on unproven allegations of voter fraud, while Romney, Lee and congressmen John Curtis and Blake Moore say they will vote to certify the election results.

On Monday, Stewart tweeted, “After serious thought and consideration, I will not vote to certify the election. I believe there are critical questions that need to be answered concerning our Presidential election.”

Owens has contended that there is “no question” that President Donald Trump was reelected to a second term.

“There’s no question in my mind that I think he won,” Owens said.

After it became clear that hundreds of lawmakers plan to object to the ceremonial certification of the election results on Wednesday, nearly 200 business leaders urged Congress on Monday to certify the results of the presidential election.

A letter issued by nonprofit organization Partnership for New York City and signed by a large swath of business people, stated in part: