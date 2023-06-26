Sheriff official urges caution after recovery of teen swimmer’s body from Weber River

HOOPER, Utah, June 26, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The body of a 17-year-old boy who failed to resurface Sunday as he swam in the Weber River has been recovered, the Sheriff’s Office confirmed.

“We recovered the body at about 9:30 last night,” Weber County Sheriff spokesman Lt. Colby Ryan said.

Three teens, all 17, had been swimming near the Weber Water Management Area Sunday when one of the two boys went under, Ryan said. The second boy attempted to save the first, and the girl exited the water and called 9-1-1. That happened at about 4:30 p.m.

First responders were able to pull the second boy out of the water, but could not find the first boy who had gone under. The name of the victim, who was recovered deceased five hours later, has not yet been released.

“We just want to remind everybody that when you’re recreating around water, just take some extra safety precautions,” Ryan said. “Wear your life jackets. Make sure you plan ahead to go on out for the day. Bring plenty of water and snacks, and stuff like that. And then let somebody know where you’re going and what time to expect you back.”

The Weber River is still running high, although the current has slowed a little.

“We’re still warning people to stay away from swift-moving water because it can be deceiving. It doesn’t take much to sweep you off your feet. So always wear a life jacket.”

Asked about recovery efforts for the body of Libby Stimpson, 28, the woman presumed to have drowned on May 1, Ryan said the most recent search by the dive team was the weekend before last, and conditions remain dangerous for those participating.

“They searched as much as they could, but with the water conditions so high and moving so fast, there were a lot of areas it was unsafe for them to go into. So we’re kind of just waiting on the river to recede a little bit more before we put any more divers into the water.”