Silver Alert issued for 67-year-old West Jordan woman

WEST JORDAN, Utah, Nov. 8, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Police have asked for help finding a 67-year-old woman with memory problems.

Rea Buck was last seen in the area of 1300 W Countrywood Lane (9220 S) in West Jordan at about 1:45 p.m. Wednesday, according to the West Jordan Police Department, posting on the Silver Alert website just before 7 p.m.

She left the location in a 2014 silver Toyota Camry with Utah license plate X190ZR. She was wearing a tan, long-sleeve, V-neck t-shirt and gray sweat pants.

She is white, 5-foot-3, 185 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes.