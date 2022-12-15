Silver Alert issued for Hurricane man

HURRICANE, Utah, Dec. 15, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A Silver Alert has been issued for a Hurricane man last seen Wednesday.

David George Wright, 72, is Caucasian, stands 6 feet tall, and weighs about 200 pounds. He is said to have dementia and a possible heart condition.

He has gray hair and blue eyes, and is believed to be wearing a gray shirt and jeans, and possibly a hat.

His last known location was in the area of 3274 W. 2530 South, Hurricane.

Wright is believed to be in a beige 2016 Lincoln MKZ with Utah plate V324MN. Anyone with information on Wright’s location or case is asked to call St. George police at 435-627-4300.

Gephardt Daily will add a photo of Wright if one becomes available.