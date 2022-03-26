Silver Alert issued for South Ogden man

SOUTH OGDEN, Utah, March 26, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A Silver Alert was issued Friday for a South Ogden man who was previously the subject of an alert nearly a week earlier.

James Buchanan, 75, was last seen at about 8:30 p.m. Friday in the area of 5540 S. 1050 East.

He has dementia and type 2 diabetes. Buchanan is described as Caucasian, about 5 feet 7 inches tall, 175 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a black T-shirt.

No photo of Buchanan has been released.

Anyone who sees Buchanan or has information on his whereabouts is asked to call South Ogden Police officials at 801-395-8221 or to call 911.

In the case of the previous Silver Alert, issued Saturday, March 19, Buchanan was found later the same day.