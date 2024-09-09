SLCPD arrests man after alleged burglary of Sugar House business

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 9, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — Officers with the Salt Lake City Police Department have arrested a 30-year-old man accused of breaking into a Sugar House business.

Officers booked 30-year-old Brandon Redenbaugh into the Salt Lake County Metro Jail for investigation of alleged burglary, possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person, possession of burglary tools, and a board of pardons warrant, says a news release issued by the agency.

This investigation started at 6:19 a.m. Saturday when dispatch received a call about a man breaking into the business located at 1202 E. Wilmington Ave.

Officers responded and learned a man, later identified as Redenbaugh, broke into the business, stole a cash register, and took off. After getting a description of Redenbaugh, officers started searching the area.

With the help of a certified department drone operator, officers found Redenbaugh in Hidden Hollow Park and took him into custody, the statement says. Officers recovered the cash register and cash, and seized many burglary tools and a stun gun flashlight.