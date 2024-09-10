Update: Suspect wanted in alleged assault of 62-year-old Utah County man arrested

UTAH COUNTY, Utah, Sept. 10, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) – The alleged suspect wanted in the assault of a 62-year-old Utah County man is in custody.

According to a press release from the Utah County Sheriff’s Office, Kaden Alan Beckstrom, 22, was arrested, along with his mother, about 4 p.m. Monday near the site of the attack in a Spring Lake trailer park near SR-198 between Payson and Santaquin.

Kaden’s was booked on charges of “assault with serious bodily injury, possession of methamphetamine and property damage,” the UCSO statement said.

The suspect’s mother was also booked, for allegedly “obstructing justice and possession of methamphetamine.”



Investigators say the “unprovoked” assault happened Sunday when Beckstrom, described as a “transient,” first tried pick a fight with 62-year-old victim, then “went after the older guy” when he refused.