SLCPD Chief: ‘Several potential promising leads’ in Aaron Lowe homicide investigation

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 27, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City’s police chief tweeted Monday morning about promising leads in the shooting death of University of Utah football player Aaron Lowe.

Lowe, 21, was shot to death outside a house party early Sunday morning. A woman who was also outside was shot and critically injured. The shooter or shooters had been asked to leave the house party, where they they arrived as uninvited guests, said Brent Weisberg, Salt Lake City Police Department spokesman, during a media briefing.

SLCPD Chief Mike Brown tweeted about possible leads at 9:33 a.m. Monday.

“I just finished a briefing with our investigative team,” the tweet says. “Our homicide investigation is moving forward. Because of the community tips we’ve received, there are now several potential promising leads. If you know anything about this case, call us at 801-799-3000. #SLC #SaltLakeCity.”

Weisberg offered some updates at a Monday morning news conference, but also was guarded on details.

“Our detectives have been working on this case, running on every single lead that they’ve been able to obtain,” Weisberg told reporters. “At this point there are several potential promising leads that our investigators are aware of. And this morning, they are continuing to use all available resources from the Salt Lake City Police Department to investigate those leads as we continue our pursuit for justice in this case.”

Weisberg did say the female shooting victim transported in critical condition has improved some.

“This morning, that individual is in critical but stable condition, and we are continuing to speak with her to develop any additional leads on this case.”

Weisberg said the woman’s name is being released at this time for her safety. He also said any witnesses who are hesitant to come forward with information due to fear of witness tampering should know any tampering by suspects would be prosecuted.

A GoFundMe account that says it was set up to pay for Lowe’s funeral surpassed its goal less than a day after being established.

“My name is William Smith Jr. I’m the father of Aaron Lowe (A-Lowe),” the account says. “We want to give Aaron the memorial he deserves, to honor his memory and respect for his life. I’m currently asking for donations to help cover the cost of Aaron’s funeral. We need to raise as close to $15,000 as soon as possible to afford the funeral service. The Smith (family) thank you and appreciates you.”

The account had a balance of $20,8494 17 hours after it was established.

The photo with the post on the account notes that Lowe was a recipient of the Ty Jordan Memorial Scholarship. He was the first recipient of the scholarship, set up in honor of Ute player Jordan, who died at age 19 in December of 2020 from an accidental self-inflicted gunshot wound to the abdomen.

Lowe, who also was born in Mesquite, Texas, changed his player number from No. 2 to No. 22 in honor of Jordan, who had played as No. 22.

