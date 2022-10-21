SLCPD: Man arrested after alleged theft of 3 ATMs from Salt Palace, Marriott Hotel

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Oct. 20, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City police have arrested a 50-year-old man after he allegedly stole three ATMs and broke them open for the money inside.

A probable cause statement filed in the arrest of Steven Early say that on Sept. 26 of this year, he entered the Salt Palace, loaded an ATM on a handcart, and made his way toward an exit.

“While walking trough the Salt Palace he was found by an employee and kicked out and wasn’t able to complete the theft of the ATM,” says the statement, filed by an officer of the Salt Lake City Police Department. “The ATM had approximately $5,200 in cash and is valued at $2,500.

“Steven then went to the Marriott Hotel, located at 220 S. Main St. He load the ATM onto the hand truck and moved it outside to the vehicle. The ATM had $5,500 in cash and is valued at $2,500. Steven took the ATM to another location and cut it open and took the cash.”

The statement says the next theft happened on Oct. 11, back at the Salt Palace.

“Steven returned to the Salt Palace when it was closed and loaded another ATM on a hand truck and placed it in his vehicle. The ATM had $1,200 cash and was valued at $2,500. Steven cut the ATM open and took the cash.”

On Oct. 15, last Saturday, the probable cause statement says Early set out again.

“Steven again returned to the Salt Palace when it was closed and loaded anther ATM on a hand truck and placed it in his vehicle. The ATM had $3,500 cash and was valued at $2,500. Steven cut the ATM open and took the cash.

“There is video of the burglaries/thefts showing Steven being involved,” the statement says.

“Steven made post Miranda statements admitting to the burglaries and thefts. Steven was located in a vehicle and identified as the suspect in the thefts.”

Officers gave Early commands while trying to place him into handcuffs, the statement says.

“Steven fought with officers trying to get free. Steven was found to be in possession of an open bottle of alcohol and a meth pipe. Steven was in possession of two substances; one tested positive for heroin and the other for meth.”

Early was arrested on Wednesday and has been charged on suspicion of:

Two counts of theft as a second degree felony

Two counts of theft as a third-degree felony

Three counts of burglary, a third-degree felony

Two counts of possession of a controlled substance schedule I/II/analog, a class A misdemeanor

Interference with arresting officer, a class B misdemeanor

Use or possession of drug paraphernalia, a class B misdemeanor

Open container/drinking alcohol in vehicle a class C misdemeanor

Early was released without bail on conditions including promising he would: return for required court proceedings, notify the court within one day of any address changes, and not to commit criminal offenses.