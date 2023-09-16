SLCPD recovers meth, fentanyl pills

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 16, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Officers with the Salt Lake City Police Department’s Pioneer Patrol Division Bike Squad this week recovered a significant drug cache, including 1.5 pounds of methamphetamine and 1,063 fentanyl pills.

A statement from the SLCPD Public Relations Department says the investigation began at 11:23 p.m. Wednesday when an officer stopped a Jeep near 450 N. 900 West, in the city’s Fairpark neighborhood.

The officer recognized passenger Braidon Cluff as a fugitive. Because driver Jessica Jacobs had a suspended license and no registration, the car was seized and searched.

“When officers searched Jacobs’ car, they found methamphetamine, cocaine, fentanyl pills, marijuana dab, and heroin. Officers continued their investigation to include an authorized search of Jacobs’ house,” an SLCPD PR statement says. “During the search, officers found a clandestine lab.

“Jacobs later told officers that she manufactures drugs inside her home,” it says. “At the time of her arrest, officers found Jacobs to have an active arrest warrant.”

Arrest documents say that, post Miranda, Jacobs admitted to operating the lab, and told officers the process she used to cook crack cocaine.

Jacobs was arrested for investigation of:

Four counts of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substances, a second-degree felony

Operation of a clandestine lab, a second-degree felony

Two counts of endangerment of a child or vulnerable adult, a third-degree felony

Use or possession of drug paraphernalia, a class B misdemeanor

Driving on suspended or revoked license, a class C misdemeanor

Plates to visible from 100 feet, an infraction

Failure to register or expired vehicle registration, an in fraction

As in all cases, charges will be determined not by police, but by the county attorney’s office.

Jacobs was ordered held without bail in the Salt Lake County jail.

Cluff, post Miranda, admitted items found in a cross-chest satchel he was wearing were his. Those items included about 160 grams of meth, about 250 blue Fentanyl pills, 14.5 grams of crack cocaine, 6.5 grams of heroin, a marijuana/spice pipe with residue and burn marks, and baggies commonly used to package illegal drugs for sale.

Cluff was arrested for investigation of:

Four counts of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substances, a second-degree felony

Use or possession of drug paraphernalia, a class B misdemeanor.

Cluff was released on conditions including he return for scheduled court dates.

Gephardt Daily will have more information as additional details are released.