SLCPD seizes 35 firearms in October

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Nov. 5, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City Police Department seized a total of 35 firearms in the month of October.

The haul included pistols, revolvers, and shotguns, according to a Friday morning tweet from SLCPD.

“Job well done by our officers! We’re never going to stop keeping our community safe,” the SLCPD tweet said.

“Recently, our Pioneer bike officers and gang detectives found this gun on a fugitive,” police tweeted, showing a photo of a Taurus handgun with what appears to be a fully loaded ammunition clip.

The tweet was posted just one day after the Salt Lake City Police Department issued an updated crime control plan in response to the recent spike in violent crime rates. Part of that plan includes the creation of a violent crime task force to work directly with Salt Lake County District Attorneys Office in targeting gun crimes.