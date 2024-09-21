Snow leopard cubs make their Hogle Zoo debut

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 21, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — Hogle Zoo’s snow leopard toddlers are now on public display.

“Storm warning: snow in September!,” the zoo announced Friday. “xpect floof with a shower of cuteness: Pavlova (female) and Bhutan (male) have begun exploring their outdoor habitat in Asian Highlands.”

Their coming out follows three veterinary exams and time behind the scenes to bond with each other and their care team. “Guests are now able to sneak a peek at Babs’s “snowballs,” as the zoo calls them, Babs being their mother.

“As they settle into their new habitat, please note the cubs have access to indoor spaces and may choose to be inside.” The pair was born June. 4.

Their father, Chim, short for Chimeegui, was lost to a brief, yet fatal illness, in late August. Born at Hogle in 2012, Chim was joined by Babs in 2021 as part of The Association of Zoos and Aquariums Species Survival Program (SSP) breeding recommendation.