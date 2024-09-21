Uintah County Sheriff’s Office joins search for missing Utah County man

VERNAL, Utah, Sept. 20, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — Uintah County officials have joined in the search for a Utah County man missing since Sept. 11.

“The Uintah County Sheriff’s Office and Utah County Sheriff’s Office have been working together in the disappearance of Blayne Parkin for the past week,” the agency said Friday.

“Parkin’s vehicle was located east of Vernal near the Colorado border, but he was not with the vehicle.

“Crews continue to search by land and air looking for Parkins, but at this time he has yet to be found.” Uintah County is two counties east of Utah County.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Uintah Sheriff’s Office at Central Dispatch at 435 789-4222.

The Utah County Sheriff’s Office first reported its search Tuesday, saying Blayne K. Parkin, 44, was last seen Sept. 11 in the Payson area, his spotted in the Uintah County area near Roosevelt on the morning of September 12. The truck’s red camper shell was located separately, also abandoned in Uintah County.

The agency listed its contact information as Utah County Sheriff’s Office at 801-851-4010 or email Detective Brinton at [email protected]