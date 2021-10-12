Snowbird introduces new ‘Fast Tracks’ program to celebrate 50th anniversary of resort’s opening

SNOWBIRD, Utah, Oct. 11, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Snowbird Resort is introducing a new “Fast Tracks” program as part of its 50th anniversary season celebrations.

As Snowbird celebrates 50 years since opening in 1971, it will also introduce improvements in Mineral Basin as well as a new parking system, according to a resort news release.

The opening date is currently set for Dec. 1.

“Brand new to Snowbird this season will be Fast Tracks: a daily experience upgrade that offers access to dedicated express lift lanes at select lifts,” the news release said. “Guests who add on Fast Tracks to a day ticket, season pass, Ikon Pass or Mountain Collective Pass gain access to exclusive lift lanes at Peruvian, Gadzoom, Gad 2, Little Cloud, Mineral Basin and Baldy chairs.” The product may be purchased in advance here starting Nov. 1, or day-of as available at either the ticket window or online.

Snowbird has also installed four new Wyssen Towers in Mineral Basin. “Snowbird and Alta will be the first ski resorts in the country to install Wyssen Towers, which utilize remote explosive devices to perform avalanche mitigation work,” the news release said. “The new towers are expected to lead to quicker openings of Mineral Basin terrain on snow days while increasing the safety of our employees performing mitigation work.”

There will also be a new hybrid parking system that allows for both free first-come, first-serve parking as well as the option to pay for reserved daily parking. Costing up to $25 per day, advance daily self-parking will be available at the Lower Gad Valley or Pond Preferred Parking Lots. Day-of access will be available as space allows and will be discounted for those carpooling with four or more people. Snowbird also hopes to encourage guests to carpool via expanded free carpool-only parking areas. These will be located in Main Lot, Upper Gad Valley Lot and Entry 4. More information on parking can be found here.

Another recent improvement was the launch of Snowbird Power Systems in July 2021. The facility will be fully operational this upcoming winter, supplying between 90-100 percent of the mountain’s power. Snowbird Power Systems is comprised of a cogeneration facility that is the only one of its kind at a ski resort in North America, the news release said. The system replaces an original cogeneration facility that was built in 1986.

“The new system not only produces electricity for the mountain through natural gas but recycles thermal waste by using it to heat resort buildings and facilities such as The Cliff Spa,” the news release said. “This saves the carbon emissions equivalent to not burning over 4 million pounds of coal a year and eliminates Snowbird’s dependency on the grid and coal.”