Solitude Mountain Resort launches 2nd annual food drive

SOLITUDE, Utah, Nov. 10, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Solitude Mountain Resort has partnered with Utah Food Bank to launch its second annual food drive.

From Nov. 10 through Dec. 10, anyone can donate to Utah Food Bank via a link at solitudemountain.com, said a news release from the resort.

Jeff Carroll, Solitude’s director of sales and marketing, said: “We recognize the need for food assistance has grown considerably during these uncertain times. We hope our efforts will encourage our community to contribute what they can and help us make a small dent in food insecurity in Utah.”

Ginette Bott, president and CEO of Utah Food Bank, added: “Our work in the community depends on many partners, and demand for our services is highest this time of year. The struggles the pandemic has created have only magnified just how many of our fellow Utahns need our help. We commend Solitude for their creativity in inspiring their guests to donate.”

Because Utah Food Bank can stretch each $1 donated into $8.71 worth of goods and services, every donation has an impact on the 410,000 Utahns facing hunger, the news release said.

For each contribution of $10, Solitude will enter the donor’s name into a drawing for a limited-edition Solitude ugly Christmas sweater. All donations go directly to Utah Food Bank, and there is no limit to the dollar amount or number of donations each person can make. To be eligible for the drawing, donations must be received by 11:59 p.m. on Dec. 10. Winners will be contacted no later than Dec. 16.