Spanish Fork family, community mourn loss of 16-year-old boy killed in Juab County crash

SPANISH FORK, Utah, March 20, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A Spanish Fork family and the community is mourning the loss of a 16-year-old boy killed in a car accident Saturday in Juab County.

Gideon Fudim, 16, was traveling with three friends to Sand Mountain in the Little Sahara National Recreation Area about 11 a.m. when police say their vehicle rolled on Weiss Highway.

Fudim sustained a fatal head injury in the crash, according to his online obituary at Ever Loved.

“Our family was not expecting the loss of Gideon or for their life to be cut so short so soon,” the obituary states. “We are devastated by this loss and will feel his absence forever. He was the funniest and most loving soul and a joy to be around. He will be forever missed.”

Chelsea Snelson, Gideon’s sister, described him in the obituary as “truly the baby of the family.”

“If Gideon was around, we were laughing. Some of Gideon’s favorite activities were baseball, learning to play guitar, playing video games, and hanging out with his family and friends,” the post states.

Fudim and the three other teens injured in the crash attended Spanish Fork High, police said.

A GoFundMe account has been created to help with medical costs for one of the injured teens, Erick Franklin, who is recovering at Primary Children’s Hospital.

“While he is expected to recover, he’s got a long road ahead of him,” the online fundraiser states. “Erick was diagnosed with injuries to his liver, kidney, spleen and pancreas. He suffered a bruised lung, broken ribs, fractured sternum, and a fractured back. Erick is also dealing with the loss of his friend.”