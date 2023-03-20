Teenage boy killed, 3 injured in rollover crash in Juab County

JUAB COUNTY, Utah, March 19, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A teenage boy was killed and three others were injured in a rollover crash Saturday in Juab County.

Juab County Sheriff’s Sgt. Brooke Finlinson told Gephardt Daily three of the four male occupants were ejected during a single-vehicle rollover about 11 a.m. on Weiss Highway.

The group was headed to Sand Mountain in the Little Sahara National Recreation Area, police said. Speed is believed to be a factor in the crash, Finlinson said.

Two of the people ejected from the vehicle were taken by medical helicopter to an area hospital, according to police. Another teenage boy remains in critical condition, Finlinson said.

Police did not immediately release the identity of the teen killed in the crash.

Gephardt Daily will update this story as more information becomes available.