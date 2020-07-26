SR-130 closed in Minersville area due to brush fire

MINERSVILLE, Utah, July 26, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — State Route 130 is closed in both directions in the Minersville area after a brush fire broke out alongside the roadway Sunday afternoon.

The Horse Valley Fire ignited a little after 3 p.m. and has burned 50 acres, according to the Utah Fire Info website.

A tweet from UDOT Traffic said both directions of SR-130 are closed at mile post 31, about 11 miles south of Minersville.

Drivers are being urged to avoid the area; it’s not clear when the road is going to reopen.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this story as information is made available.