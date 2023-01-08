St. George police: Suspect, an MMA fighter, being held without bail after 2nd domestic assault sending victim into seizures

ST. GEORGE, Utah, Jan. 7, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A St. George man who has worked as a professional MMA fighter is being held without bail on multiple felony charges after he allegedly assaulted and seriously injured the same woman for a second time since March of last year.

Cain Castillo, 36, reportedly punched the woman, with whom he has a relationship, on Jan. 1. In that case, he is being charged with aggravated assault resulting in serious bodily injury, and with robbery. Both are second-degree felonies.

In the MMA community, Castillo goes by the name Cain Carrizosa and the nickname “The Insane,” according to the Mixed Martial Arts news website Tapology.

A probable cause statement filed by St. George police in the Jan. 1 incident says officers were sent to a residence on a report of a fight and found a female victim had visible bruising consistent with having been punched. Despite her injury she declined to say who had struck her.

The victim’s mother provided details to police, saying Castillo and her daughter had been drinking, then went to a bedroom and began fighting. The mother “stated she could specifically hear the sound of a fist hitting flesh at least once,” the St. George Police statement says.

The mother went to the hallway and found her daughter “lying on her back in the doorway to one of the bedrooms. Her face was beginning to look swollen. (The victim’s mother) stated it looked more consistent with a punch rather than a fall. (The victim) screamed that Cain had punched her multiple times. (The victim’s mother) got between the two of them and separated them.”

The victim began breaking items, then fled the scene, the statement says. She later told officers “she had hit Cain back during the argument in the bedroom. When asked for clarification if Cain was the one who punched her, she nodded her head yes, but kept repeating that she was scared to get him in trouble.”

While the victim was talking with police, “officers witnessed her eyes roll back and she slumped over in the seat. When officers moved to check on her’ she was convulsing and unresponsive. An ambulance responded and rushed her to the hospital where she continued to seize off on and on despite the attempts of emergency medical staff to treat her.”

During the investigation, police were able to connect Castillo to the March 24, 2022 incident, in which they only had his alias, Carrizosa.

“This was due to the fact that the female involved in this new incident was the victim on March 24, 2022,” the police statement says

In the March 2022 incident, Castillo was arrested for aggravated assault resulting in serious bodily injury, a second-degree felony, and aggravated child abuse, intentional or knowingly, a third-degree felony.

According to a probable cause statement, “While being taken into custody he stated that immediately upon release he would be leaving the state and never come back. After the incident in March he was able to evade arrest by fleeing the state. He stated he has connections through multiple states as well.

“Given the seriousness of his crimes, his connections, and his stated desire to flee the state it is reasonable to conclude that he poses a significant flight risk.”

Castillo is being held without bail at the Purgatory Correctional Facility in Washington County.