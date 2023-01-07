Family members of those killed in Enoch murder-suicide share thoughts

ENOCH, Utah, Jan. 7, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A fundraising account that says it was created to help pay funeral costs for Tausha Haight, her five children and her mother, Gail Earl, shares the thoughts of the grieving Earl family.

Enoch police believe evidence shows all were killed by Tausha’s husband, 42-year-old Michael Haight, who then fatally shot himself.

Tausha Haight had filed for divorce on Dec. 21, police have said. Enoch police were sent to the family’s home on Wednesday after Tausha missed a scheduled meeting, and someone requested a welfare check.

That is when officers found the bodies of Tausha, 40, her children, ages 4 through 17, and her mother, Earl, 78.

Here is the text of the GoFundMe account, posted by Heather Earl:

It is with the heaviest hearts that we share the passing of Gail Earl, Tausha Haight, and her 5 beautiful children. Their lives were tragically taken too soon. All who knew them loved them so very much. There are no words to describe the heartache we feel. They will be missed immensely by their family, friends, neighbors, classmates and community. The funds will go towards any funeral expenses if needed, legal fees, and a memorial fund in honor of Tausha’s children.

A few thoughts from Gail’s kids:

“If I had to summarize the lives of my precious mother, beloved sister, and gorgeous nieces and nephews into a word it would be, PURE. They are beautiful, innocent, loving, and among the kindest people I know. Their impact on the world was beyond measure and they will be missed.”

“Our time with Tausha, nieces and nephews, our beautiful sweet kind selfless mother was taken too soon. Our thoughts will forever be on remembering the laughter and the pure love from each of you. I’m going to miss the football tackle hugs, the current books being read, the date pictures, the excitement of baptism, and the new adventures from starting school. Tausha, the bond we had as siblings doesn’t stop. Mom thanks for teaching us to be kind. Never Goodbye, always see you later, until we meet again.”

“Tausha was always there for me and my family, and always tried to understand and help. She lifted people and helped them feel good about themselves. She raised her children to be loving and kind to everyone. She loved learning and passed that love onto her children. She always saw the truth for what it was. Her children were bright and cheerful. Happy to give a hug.”

“Gail Earl always looked for opportunities to help others in their time of need. She could bring comfort to those who were around her. She passed that skill on to her daughter Tausha, who exemplified love and care for all who came in contact with her. She exemplified those qualities to her children.”

“At family dinner, Tausha always made the best desserts, gluten-free of course. Family dinners will not happen anymore because Tausha and Mom are not here.”

“Tausha was an exceptional mother, whose only purpose was to help her children grow up to be the best examples of the savior. She would drop anything for her children. I don’t remember Tausha ever raising her voice to her children. She was always soft-spoken with them. If they were making choices that she needed to have them change, she would teach them the value and the importance of the said value and ask them to make a better choice.

Macie was so good at helping the children and playing with them, she was a kind soul who tried to always be inclusive of others. She was set to graduate from high school with her associate’s degree at the end of this school year.

Briley was so tender-hearted and was always thinking of others. She loved music and was always singing, humming, and playing her many memorized music pieces on the piano or cello. Brilee loved to read and was able to strike up a conversation with everyone.

Sienna was vibrant and vivacious in all things. She loved her friends and loved School.

Ammon was obsessed with anything trains from a young age. He loved to see how things worked and was always interested in learning.

Gavin was his mamma’s heart. He always gave the best Hugs. He loved to be right in the middle of whatever was going on. He was always Good for a laugh.

Gail — wow. Simply stated my mom was an angel here on earth. She was a prime example of what a disciple of Christ should be. She was always in tune with the spirit and would often be found serving people before anyone (including them) knew they needed service.”

Haight family statement

The Robin and Brenda Haight family shared a statement on Friday. It follows below:

Our family is absolutely devastated and completely heartbroken by the tragic loss of Michael, Tausha, their five precious children, and Tausha’s mother, Gail Earl. We express our most sincere and heart-felt condolences to the entire Earl family along with the many families, friends, and neighbors whose lives have been impacted by these eight incredible human beings. We would also like to express our gratitude to all who have reached out to express love and support during this most difficult time.

We are humbled by the incredible outreach and generosity of our community. Your prayers have been felt, your messages received, and our hearts are uplifted by your kindness. To all those who have assisted in any manner with this tragic event, know of our deepest gratitude for your service. May we continue to help and strengthen one another during this difficult time.

It is our fervent prayer that through faith in Heavenly Father and in our Savior, Jesus Christ, that there can be peace and comfort to the hearts of all those who join us in mourning the loss of these eight beautiful lives.

Funeral arrangements will be announced as they are finalized. Our family asks for respectful consideration and privacy at this time of unspeakable grief.