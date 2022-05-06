State, federal leaders renew agreement to confront Utah wildfire crisis

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, May 5, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Federal and state officials have renewed an agreement to work together to confront the wildfire crisis in Utah.

Gov. Spencer Cox and U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack signed a Shared Stewardship agreement Thursday at the Utah Capitol, reaffirming the commitment to protect Utah forests and communities from catastrophic wildfires.

“Wildfire danger remains extremely high this year,” Cox states in a news release, “and by working together with our partners, we can substantially reduce the risks to lives and property, as well as keep our forests healthy.”

Secretary Vilsack said the agreement “strengthens the existing robust relationship between the state of Utah and the U.S. Department of Agriculture.” The original Shared Stewardship agreement was signed in 2019, according to the governor’s office.

“Under the initial Shared Stewardship agreement, a tremendous amount of work has already been accomplished,” Vilsack said. “We look forward to continuing our efforts to protect at-risk communities and watersheds imperative to the people of Utah.”

State and federal officials say their efforts since 2019 “have substantially increased fuel reduction and forest health treatments in places where wildfire presents an immediate risk to communities and critical water resources,” the news release states.

Over four years, more than 54,000 acres have been successfully treated, funding 31 projects with more than $20 million in state, federal and partner funds, the release states.

The agreement provides a framework management of forest throughout the state to protect communities and watersheds from the threat of large wildfires, according to the governor’s office.

The Shared Stewardship agreement is available here.