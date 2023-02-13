Summit County fire crews rescue cow stuck in snowy creek bed

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah, Feb. 12, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Fire crews in south Summit County were understanding and eager to help Friday evening when a cow got stuck in a snowy creek bed.

“It seems [that] Betsy here stayed out a little too late last night,” the South Summit Fire District stated on social media Saturday. “She couldn’t quite get out of the … creek bed on her own. (Many of us have been there.)

“Some of the boys from South Summit Fire were called to give her a boost up the embankment. Love this department. You never know what [you’re] going to be doing next.”