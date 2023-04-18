Suspects booked after traffic stop leads to discovery of 116 grams meth, 100 pounds marijuana, knives, stolen mail in Duchesne County

DUCHESNE COUNTY, Utah, April 18, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Two people have been booked into the Duchesne County Jail on charges of possession of drugs with intent to distribute, possession of dangerous weapons by a restricted person or persons, and mail theft.

Deputy C.J. Cox, Duchesne County Sheriff’s Office, initiated a traffic stop for an unilluminated plate light of a vehicle driving eastbound on US Highway 40 at approximately 4:30 a.m. Tuesday.

During the traffic stop, “Cox found probable cause to search the vehicle,” says a statement released by the DCSO. “While performing this search a stack of mail was located that was addressed to various residents of Duchesne County. Some of this mail did have identifying information from the State of Utah. 116 grams of methamphetamines with distribution equipment and two large knives were also found.”

Suspects Charles Boyd Montoya, 44, and Kloey Marie Willis, 26, both Salt Lake County residents, were booked into the Duchesne County Jail. According to their probable cause statements, they had been headed for Wyoming.

Montoya was booked on charges of:

Possession with intent to distribute a C/substance, as a first-degree felony

Marijuana possession 100 pounds or greater, a second-degree felony

Five counts of mail theft, a third-degree felony

Two counts of possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person, a third-degree felony

Use or possession of drug paraphernalia, a class B misdemeanor

Willis’ charges are:

Possession with intent to distribute a C/substance, as a first-degree felony

Six counts of mail theft, a third-degree felony

Possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person, a third-degree felony

Two counts of possession of a controlled substance schedule I/II/analog, a class A misdemeanor

Possession of drug paraphernalia, a class B misdemeanor

Both suspects were ordered to be held without bail.

“Duchesne County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank Deputy Cox for his service and the impact he is making in our community,” the office said in a news release. “Remember to be vigilant and report any suspicious activity around your neighborhood. You can contact us at 435-738-2015 or if you would like to remain anonymous our tip line is available at 435-738-0196.”