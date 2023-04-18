First responders rescue soaked hikers from The Squeeze in Emery County

EMERY COUNTY, Utah, April 18, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Multiple agencies responded Saturday after a message to dispatch reporting two people trapped in water of The Squeeze, a difficult slot canyon used by rappelers who hike to the remote location in Emery County.

The message came in at about 5:30 p.m.

“The third member of the canyoneering group, the one texting, stated that hypothermia was a possibility,” says a news release from the Emery County Sheriff‘s Office.

“Emery County Sheriff Search and Rescue Rope Team members responded and staged at Goblin Valley State Park, along with two UHP DPS helicopters, one from northern Utah and one from southern Utah. Classic Air also responded from Page, AZ.”

Two hours after the initial 911 text, “ECSO Dispatch received another 911 text from the party stating their location was about two-thirds of the way through the canyon, but that they had not yet reached the 100-foot rappel area.

“The text also stated that two of the subjects had been standing in water for over two hours and that one was experiencing severe hypothermia,” the ECSO statement says. “The person stated that the subjects had now been removed from the water and were wrapped in emergency blankets.”

Photo Emery County Sheriffs Office

As land and air crews were enroute, another 911 text was received stating the parties were able to start a fire with limited drift wood in the slot canyon and the hypothermic subject seemed to be stabilizing. The parties ran out of wood for the fire, but stated they would have flashing headlamps.”

Hiking through The Squeeze takes an entire day and would be extra difficult and dangerous at night, the ECSO statement says.

“The SAR rope team was geared up and ready to be inserted somewhere near the parties, but rescuers were hopeful that the subjects were in a location where helicopter crews could lower a rescuer and then hoist the subjects to safety that night.

“Fortunately, this was the case, and two of the helicopters were certified for night hoists. Between 11 p.m. and midnight, all three subjects were hoisted to safety and medically assessed once they were on the ground at the staging area.”

The effort involved multiple agencies and a remote area of Emery County. Wayne County Search and Rescue responded with fuel for the helicopters, and the Hanksville ambulance responded to provide medical care, the Sheriff’s statement says.

State Parks personnel and an ECSO deputy out of Green River also responded and helped coordinate efforts on the ground.

“ECSO Dispatch Center did a great job coordinating response behind the scenes. ECSO and Emery County Sheriff Search and Rescue Team express appreciation to all involved. We are grateful for a positive outcome.”