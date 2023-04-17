Syracuse police, high school officials seek tips on UTV driver who damaged soccer field

SYRACUSE, Utah, April 17, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Officials at the Syracuse Police Department and high school are asking the public for information on a UTV that entered school property Sunday and tore across the Syracuse High soccer field, causing damage.

The black and white utility terrain vehicle entered the property from a residential road on the school’s south side.

“On 4/16/2023 at 6:30 p.m., the UTV seen in the attached pictures came off Banbury Drive, drove over the curb to access the school’s property, went between the tennis courts and baseball field, and then onto the soccer field,” a Syracuse Police statement says.

“The occupants of the UTV caused damage to the soccer field. When leaving the school, the UTV went east on 700 South.”

Syracuse High School has indicated there will be a reward for information leading to the discovery of the UTV and identification of the occupants, the police statement says.

Police ask anyone with information on the incident to contact Officer Kester at [email protected] or Syracuse High School at 801-402-7900.