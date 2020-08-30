Teams assist lost hiker on Lone Peak’s Trail of the Eagle

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah, Aug. 30, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Search and Rescue teams assisted a lost hiker on Lone Peak in Salt Lake County Friday night.

Salt Lake County Search and Rescue was called out at approximately 9:50 p.m. after a 21-year-old man descending Trail of the Eagle in the dark got lost and ran out of water, said a Facebook post.

“With minor heat-related illness symptoms and as he was unfamiliar with the trail, he had called for help and was advised to stay put until we could reach him,” the post said. “The team knew his location after pinging his phone and obtaining GPS coordinates.”