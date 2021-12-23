Teen missionary released from hospital after being shot in Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Alabama, Dec. 23, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — An 18-year-old missionary for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has been released from hospital after being shot near Birmingham, Alabama earlier this month.

LDS Church spokesman Sam Penrod told Gephardt Daily: “Elder Michael Fauber was released from the hospital late Monday and returned home to Ohio Tuesday evening.”

Fauber’s parents, David and Rachel, released the following statement: “We can’t begin to express how grateful we are to all who have offered kind thoughts, charitable acts, and sincere prayers on our behalf. We will never forget the staff of the UAB Medical Center who cared for Michael with incredible diligence and skill. Michael’s survival and recovery has been a literal miracle.

“Just as we continue to pray for a full recovery for our son, we pray for healing for the young men accused in this crime and hope that the time will come when they will become a great credit to their families and community. Above all, we are thankful for our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, whose birth we celebrate this week. He saved our son, and for this we will be eternally grateful. We wish you all a Merry Christmas!”

Fauber, who is serving in the Alabama Birmingham Mission, was hospitalized in serious but stable condition after he was shot multiple times on Friday evening, Dec. 3.

A previous statement from Penrod said: “Elder Michael Fauber, 18, of Dayton, Ohio, was in the Birmingham Stake Center in Vestavia Hills with two other missionaries and a group of people interested in learning more about the Church. A weekly athletic activity was being held and basketball was being played in the cultural hall.”

At approximately 8:30 p.m., Fauber spoke with an unknown individual who came into the building during the activity. A few moments later, Fauber was shot multiple times. The shooter then fled.

“Elder Fauber was taken to UAB Hospital in Birmingham and has undergone surgery,” the statement continued. “His parents are arriving to the hospital this afternoon. Other missionaries in the building were not physically hurt but are receiving counseling. The Church is cooperating with law enforcement and is awaiting additional details from investigators.”

A statement from the Jefferson (Ala.) County Sheriff’s Office says the incident happened in the 2700 block of Altadena Road, an unincorporated area of the county.