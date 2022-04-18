Three men booked into Weber County jail after shots fired outside Roy house party

ROY, Utah, April 17, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Three men have been booked into jail after reports Saturday of multiple shots fired in Roy.

Taken into custody were Mikel Francis Henrey Smith, 21; Emaij Williams, 18; and Charles Richard Santos, 36.

All three men were booked on 10 counts of felony discharge of a firearm, one as a second-degree felony and nine as third-degree felonies.

In addition, Smith and Williams were booked on the purchase, transfer, possession or use of a firearm by a restricted person, a third-degree felony.

Police response

Roy City police were dispatched to the area of 5400 South and 2450 West at 2:01 a.m. Saturday, the men’s probable cause statements say.

“It was reported to dispatch that there were several people running and multiple gun shots had been heard and multiple vehicles were reported as leaving the area. One caller reported the suspects were leaving in a black Dodge Charger.”

An officer spotted a vehicle matching that description, and after other officers converged, they “were able to respond to his location for a high-risk stop. After conducting a high-risk stop, four individuals were detained and taken back to the Roy City Police Department.”

Occupants of the car were Santos, Smith, Williams and a juvenile female. The vehicle appeared to have been shot multiple times, the statement says.

A witness from the scene reported numerous shots were fired at the residence, and “there were multiple casings found at the scene,” the statements say. The witness said “that another male in a yellow jacket had been causing problems and he and another male were asked to leave the home. Shortly after, “the male in the yellow jacket began to shoot rounds. It was reported that everyone there began to run from the home.”

Suspect, witnesses’ accounts

Post Miranda, Smith and Santos declined to talk to police, but Williams agreed to speak.

Williams said he started running when the shooting happened, and jumped into the car, driven by a female he said he did not know. Williams denied knowledge of the gun in the car.

The juvenile female was questioned, and “identified the shooters as Charlie, Mikel and Emiaj and stated she personally saw all three firing a gun at the scene. This female advised that all three (Charlie, Mikel and Emiaj) had separate guns and had attempted to get rid of the guns when the police were following them prior to getting pulled over.”

A search warrant was granted for the car, and “Detectives located two handguns in the vehicle with a yellow jacket inside,” the probable cause statements say. The guns recovered were a Glock .45 caliber and a black Springfield XD 9.

Detectives also learned of an injured female taken to McKay-Dee Hospital with a bullet wound in her left buttock. “It was reported that the victim stated that when the shooting started she ran upstairs to a room over the garage to jump out the window.”

Police interviewed several witnesses from the party. One reported “that they were having a party and several people came”… who “were not welcome there,” the probable cause statements say.

Another witness said he too “had asked people to leave the party” and the “people did not leave and were waiting on the front porch, so he asked them to leave again and there was a verbal argument and later shots were fired.”

The police statement say that Smith and Santos have previous convictions that prohibit them from possessing dangerous weapons. It also says Williams was out on pre-trial release on robbery and assault charges.

All three men were ordered to be held without bail.