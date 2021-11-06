Three men hospitalized after violent night in downtown Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Nov. 6, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Salt Lake City Police Department has provided new, revised information after a violent night in downtown SLC resulted in three people being hospitalized.

Police now say only one of three individuals found in a parking garage at Exchange Place early Saturday morning had been shot. A second man was stabbed and a third had been beaten. Police had previously said all three victims had been shot.

Salt Lake City Police Lt. Carlos Valencia told Gephardt Daily on scene that officers were responding to an unrelated brawl near 355 S. State St. involving 40 to 50 people when they heard shots ring out in the nearby parking structure about 2 a.m.

When officers went to check on the shots fired, they found the three victims and several shell casings on the floor inside the parking garage. It was initially reported all three had been shot.

Valencia said three injured individuals, all adult males, were transported to local hospitals, where they are in stable condition.

Valencia said no suspects had been identified, but police are interviewing witnesses and reviewing video from the scene.

Gephardt Daily will update this developing story as more information is released.