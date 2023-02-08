Tiger Woods to design championship golf course at Marcella Club in Park City

PARK CITY, Utah, Feb. 7, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Tiger Woods announced plans Tuesday to design a championship golf course at Marcella Club in Park City.

The 18-hole course from Woods’ TGR Design is scheduled to open in 2025 at the private club on Jordanelle Ridge. It will become the first Woods-designed course in Utah and his first in a mountain setting, according to TGR Design.

“I’m excited to announce my latest golf course design project at Marcella Club in Park City, Utah,” Woods said on social media. “The course will offer engaging play for every ability. My intent is to create a world-class golf experience to pair with Marcella Club’s vision for modern luxury living.”

TGR Design describes the course as having “unparalleled 360-degree views of the Uinta Mountains, Jordanelle Reservoir, Deer Valley Resort, and the Heber Valley, with Mount Timpanogos in the distance. Marcella Club will have some of the most spectacular views in all of golf.”

Marcella Club officials said they honored to partner with the 82-time PGA Tour winner on the course.

“The partnership between Marcella and TGR Design is one based on a love of golf and dedication to creating an experience that is both challenging and fun for golfers of all abilities,” the club’s website states.