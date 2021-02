TOOELE, Utah, Feb. 14, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Tooele County Sheriff’s Office is asking for assistance in locating a 15-year-old runaway.

Conner Steele ran away from his home in Stansbury Park on Feb. 10, said a Facebook post from the sheriff’s office.

Anyone who sees Conner or who knows where he may be is asked to contact Tooele County dispatch at 435-882-5600.