Tremonton Garland Police: Suspect arrested after shootings that critically injured 2

TREMONTON, Utah, Sept. 1, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 24-year-old man was booked into jail after he allegedly shot and critically injured two men in Tremonton during an argument.

Tremonton Garland Police and Box Elder County Sheriff officials responded to reports of shots fired, and arrived at about 9:43 p.m. Wednesday to the area of 400 N. 1000 West.

They found two men shot and the suspect gone from the scene, says a probable cause statement filed in the arrest of suspect Richard Matthew Barlow.

“Both victims were transported to the hospital in critical condition,” the statement says. “The victims were able to identify the suspect by name as Richard Barlow. Officers later responded to Richard’s residence where he was taken into custody.

“During an interview with the suspect’s girlfriend, she indicated that Richard had told her that he had gotten into an argument with the victims over them possibly stealing some of his items, and he ended up shooting both.”

Barlow told officers someone had stolen an e-bike, and a backpack containing a financial card and some work documents from off of his front port, the arrest document says.

“Richard indicated that he had believed that he knew who had taken the items and knew where he could find that individual. Richard indicated that he had gone to the location where he confronted the individual and another man. Richard indicated that the two men started walking towards him and they were all arguing/yelling.”

Barlow told officers “that he started backing away and that while he was backing away, he took a 9mm handgun out of his pocket, took a magazine out of the other pocket, loaded the handgun, then when the men didn’t stop walking towards him, he fired three times at them.”

Barlow said both men fell to the ground, and he started to leave, and “one of the men told him to stay and help him but Richard left. Richard indicated that he then went home and called his bank to cancel his card that was stolen and was then ready to get in the shower.”

A search warrant was granted for Barlow’s apartment, and police found a 9mm handgun with a partially empty magazine,” Barlow’s affidavit says. also found was “a small amount

of marijuana along with a pipe and other drug paraphernalia,” charging documents say.

“When asked when the last time he had smoked marijuana was Richard indicated that it had been that same morning. Richard did indicate that he had a medical marijuana license, but he also indicated that he did not have the marijuana in a prescribed container.”

Barlow had thrown the clothing he was wearing, including a new pair of shoes, into the trash, the statement says.

Initial charges against Barlow are:

Two counts of aggravated assault resulting in serious bodily injury, a second-degree felony

Possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person, a third-degree felony

Carrying a concealed firearm, a class B misdemeanor

Carrying a dangerous weapon while under the influence of alcohol/drugs, a class B misdemeanor

Barlow was booked into the Box Elder County jail, where he is being held without bail.