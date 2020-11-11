Troopers on scene of fatal crash on northbound I-15 near Nephi

NEPHI, Utah, Nov. 11, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Troopers are on the scene of a fatal crash on northbound Interstate 15 near Nephi Wednesday morning.

The crash is at mile marker 225, said a tweet from Utah Highway Patrol at 8:30 a.m.

“Part of the crash ended up in the southbound lanes,” the tweet said. “All freeway traffic northbound and southbound at that location is temporarily being diverted through Nephi.”

Drivers should plan for minor delays in that area, the tweet said.

No other details about the crash were immediately available.

