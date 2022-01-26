Truck crashes into building in Duchesne

DUCHESNE, Utah, Jan. 25, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Duchesne County Sheriff’s Office is in the process of determining whether to file criminal charges against a driver whose truck crashed into a building in Duchesne on Tuesday.

The crash resulted in serious damage to the building and truck and caused minor injuries, a statement from the Duchesne County Sheriff’s Office says.

The accident happened at about 8:45 a.m., when the driver of an empty box truck was westbound on U.S. 40 through the city of Duchesne.

“It was reported by witnesses that the truck was seen traveling above the posted speed limit,” the statement says. “The speed, coupled with a light covering of snow on the roadway, caused the driver of the truck to slide off the roadway and strike the front of the RC Tire building located at 179 E. Main St.

“The truck entered the front of the store causing major damage to that part of the building. The truck driver and passenger ended up with minor injuries and were transported to a local hospital to be checked out. One person inside the store was injured with minor cuts and scrapes but was released on scene.”

Sheriff Travis Tucker says criminal charges are being screened.