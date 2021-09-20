Two school aged children critically injured in Salt Lake City traffic accident

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 20, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A traffic accident has critically injured two school-aged children at 1040 W. 400 South in Salt Lake City Monday morning.

The driver of the blue SUV that struck the children reportedly stayed at the scene and is cooperating with police, Lt. Mark Wian, Salt Lake City Police Department, told Gephardt Daily.

Asked the ages of the children, Wian told Gephardt Daily the ages are being withheld until parents or guardians can be notified of the accident.

“Just before 8 a.m., officers were dispatched to an auto pedestrian crash with two people hit,” he said. “Two victims were treated at the scene, then transported to area hospitals in critical condition.

“The driver is cooperating with police, and crime lab technicians responded to the scene to aid in the investigation.”

Asked about the sequence of events, Wian said, “we are still sorting out details on what happened.”

An earlier tweet asked drivers to avoid the area.

“The area near 1040 W 400 S will be closed for several hours as our CAR Team investigates a serious traffic crash involving two people,” says the tweet, issued at 8:45 a.m. by the SLCPD. “Both victims have been taken to the hospital in critical condition. Please avoid the area.”