Man found dead at Fifth Water Hot Springs in Diamond Fork Canyon

SPRINGVILLE, Utah, April 28, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Authorities in Utah County are investigating the discovery of a man found dead Friday morning at Fifth Water Hot Springs in Diamond Fork Canyon.

Utah County sheriff’s deputies and search and rescue crews responded about 7:45 a.m. to the hot springs near Springville and found the man not conscious or breathing, Utah County Sheriff’s Sgt. Spencer Cannon told Gephardt Daily.

“CPR was attempted, but he did not survive,” Cannon said, adding there was “nothing suspicious” about the man’s death.

The death is unrelated to the cougar attack nearby Thursday, according to the sheriff’s office.

