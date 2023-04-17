Two homes evacuated after mudslide in Morgan County

MOUNTAIN GREEN, Utah, April 17, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Emergency crews responded to the scene Sunday after a mudslide threatened two houses in Mountain Green‘s Highland subdivision, in Morgan County.

Firefighters from the Mountain Green Fire Protection District were summoned at 2:15 p.m., and responded to the 5500 block of Mountain View Drive, where they found a portion of the hillside had moved.

“Neighbors and firefighters attempted to dig several drainage trenches in an attempt to relieve water buildup, and to remove snow near the home,” says a news release from the Fire Protection District.

“Then, at 9:30 (p.m. Sunday), Mountain Green firefighters were called back to the scene by Morgan Emergency Management to help with assessment and salvage after the hillside had slid a further 20 feet into the side and rear of the home.”

Snow on top of the scarp center shows it is deep and compacted and has ridden the mud about 50 feet downhill Photo Mountain Green Fire Protection District

Friends and neighbors were helping remove belongings from the most-threatened home, the release says.

“The Fire Chief determined that the home was unsafe, and access was then limited during the final removal of belongings. Firefighters assisted in salvaging for over an hour, then cleared the scene after controlling the gas and advising the home next door to evacuate until the hillside can be checked by USGS and the County Engineer tomorrow (Monday).”

Gephardt Daily will have more details as the story develops.