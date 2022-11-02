Two men dead after head-on collision in Rich County

RICH COUNTY, Utah, Nov. 2, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Two men are dead after a head-on collision Wednesday morning in Rich County, south of Bear Lake.

The accident was reported at 6:06 a.m., according to a Utah Highway Patrol statement.

A black Toyota Camry driven by a 45-year-old man was westbound on State Route 30, near Sage Creek Junction. A gold Buick Century, driven by a 46-year-old man, was eastbound on the same roadway.

“Just west of milepost 130 and for an unknown reason, the Toyota crossed the centerline into the eastbound lane and struck the Buick head on,” the UHP statement says. “Both drivers sustained fatal injuries and died at the scene.”

The driver of the Toyota had his seat belt buckled, but he was sitting on it and not wearing it, the statement says.

Lane closures were in place for about five hours during the investigation.

The names of the deceased have not been released.