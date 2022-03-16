Two suspects arrested after Bangerter Highway stabbing death of West Valley City man

WEST JORDAN, Utah, March 16, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Two suspects have been arrested in the murder of a West Valley City man found Feb. 26 near Bangerter Highway and 8000 South.

Victim Cesar Adan Martinez, 37, was found deceased, with multiple stab wounds and abrasions. His vehicle was located later in Salt Lake City.

The two suspects arrested, whose real names are not yet known, have been identified as Suspect 1 and 2, and tentatively identified as ages 24 and 30.

“Detectives received numerous tips from the public which allowed them to focus on two suspects,” says a statement issued Wednesday by the West Jordan Police Department.

“Utilizing expert investigative techniques and police resources, the detectives were able to identify communications between Mr. Martinez and one of the suspects (Suspect 1).

Detectives were able to gather evidence to place both Suspect 1 and Suspect 2 with Martinez at close proximity to the location of the body on the night of the homicide.

Suspect 2 admitted Suspect 1 wanted to rob Martinez while they were driving him home, the statement says.

“While driving Mr. Martinez home, an argument ensued between Mr. Martinez and Suspect 1 where Suspect 1 stabbed Mr. Martinez three times and pushed him out of the vehicle onto Bangerter Highway,” the police statement says.

“Suspect 2 stated both he and Suspect 1 then abandoned Mr. Martinez’s vehicle in Salt Lake City.”

Suspect 1 admitted being with Martinez on the night in question, but denied stabbing Martinez or pushing him from his vehicle.

“Through our partnerships with the media and cooperation with the public, our detectives received numerous tips and were able to quickly identify two suspects,” says a statement issued by Officer Samuel Winkler, West Jordan Police Department.

“Coupled with countless hours of excellent police work and the assistance of our law enforcement partners, our detectives were able to arrest those we believe are responsible in the death of Cesar Adan Martinez allowing Mr. Martinez’s family to have the closure needed.”

Assistances also came from the United States Marshall Service, State of Utah Crime Lab, and the Park City Police Department, the statement says.