Two workers injured in 40′ fall at Lehi construction site

LEHI, Utah, Aug. 13, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Two workers were injured Thursday morning after a wall under construction tipped causing them to fall about 40 feet.

The accident happened in an area behind the Smiths at 1550 E. 3500 North, Lehi. A retention pond is being built, and that wall was part of that project, Captain Bronson Smith, Lehi Fire Department, told Gephardt Daily.

The call came in at about 9:16 a.m., and LFD responded to the scene.

“It’s actually just a rebar wall so far, and they were on top, and it was tipping,” Smith said. “They fell off. They did say they had harnesses on.

“Two people were transported in stable condition.”

The trauma included a likely head injury and damage to extremities, Smith said.

The ongoing project is part of a recreational and retention pond to be built near the Lehi/Highland border, Smith said.

Gephardt Daily will update the story as more information becomes available.