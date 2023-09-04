U.S. 6 reopens as gravel road in Carbon County’s Price Canyon

CARBON COUNTY, Utah, Sept. 4, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — U.S. 6 in Carbon County’s Price Canyon reopened as a gravel road Monday afternoon, one day after flooding damaged and closed the highway.

Flooding closed U.S. 6 in both directions between Helper and Soldier Summit about 3:30 p.m. Sunday. By 3:15 p.m. Monday, the highway had reopened as a gravel road with a reduced speed of 25 mph, according to the Utah Department of Transportation.

“Big thanks to our crews for making this happen,” UDOT said in a social media post with pictures of the reopened road.