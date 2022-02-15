UDoH reports 27 more deaths, 771 new COVID-19 cases documented in past day

UTAH, Feb. 15, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Tuesday reported 27 newly confirmed COVID-19 deaths and 771 more documented cases since the last report, issued on Monday.

Total documented Utah cases now stand at 914,799. Of the new cases, 108 are in school children: 45 cases in children ages 5 through 10, 30 cases in ages 11 through 13, and 33 cases in ages 14 through 17 since Monday.

Total known deaths since the beginning of the pandemic stand at 4,326. One death has been removed after review. The 27 new deaths were of:

A Beaver County man between 45 and 64, hospitalized

A Box Elder County man between 65 and 84, hospitalization status unknown

A Box Elder County woman, older than 85, not hospitalized

A Cache County man between 65 and 84, hospitalization status unknown

A Carbon County woman between 65 and 84, hospitalized

A Davis County man between 65 and 84, a long-term care facility resident

A Davis County woman, older than 85, a long-term care facility resident

An Emery County man between 45 and 65, hospitalized

A Millard County man between 45 and 64, hospitalized

A Salt Lake County man between 65 and 84, hospitalized

A Salt Lake County man, older than 85, hospitalization status unknown

A Salt Lake County man, older than 85, not hospitalized

A Salt Lake County man, older than 85, hospitalized

A Sanpete County man between 45 an d64, hospitalized

A Tooele County man between 65 an d84, hospitalized

A Uintah County woman between 65 and 84, not hospitalized

A Uintah County woman, older than 85, hospitalized

A Utah County man between 45 and 64, hospitalized

A Utah County woman between 65 and 84, not hospitalized

A Utah County man between 65 and 84, not hospitalized

A Utah County man, older than 85, a long-term care facility resident

A Utah County man, older than 85, not hospitalized

Two Washington County women between 65 and 84, hospitalized

A Weber County man between 65 and 84, a long-term care facility resident

A Weber County man between 65 and 84, not hospitalized

A Weber County woman between 65 and 84, not hospitalized

Vaccines

UDoH reports 4,903,822 total vaccines administered, which is 3,306 more than Monday.

Vaccinated vs Unvaccinated Risk Ratio:

In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 8.3 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 4.3 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 2.4 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Since Feb. 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at 6.3 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 4.0 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 1.5 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Vaccine administrations by all providers, sorted by patient residence

UDoH reports 4,880,845 people tested, an increase of 4,050 people since Monday.

It reports 9,113,130 total tests administered, an increase of 11,356 tests since in the past day.

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 1,384 per day.

The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 29.0%. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 17.1%.

There are 529 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 32,631.

The chart below shows Utah’s COVID-19 numbers broken down by area of the state.