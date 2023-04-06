UDOT: Big Cottonwood Canyon reopens; Little Cottonwood Canyon still closed

BIG COTTONWOOD CANYON, Utah, April 6, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Big Cottonwood Canyon has reopened to traffic, according to a Thursday morning tweet from UDOT Cottonwood Canyons.

“SR-190 travelers, crews are out,” the tweet says. “Please give them room to work!

“Watch for slick areas where the blower is working,” says the tweet, issued at 6:12 a.m.

Another tweet after the road opened warned of significant delays.

Work is still underway in Little Cottonwood Canyon, SR-210. Both canyons had been closed much of Wednesday, and overnight.

The Little Cottonwood Canyon roadway was covered in snow on Wednesday April 5 2023 Photo UDOT Cottonwood Canyons

“SR-210 slide debris clearing work at Tanners (MP 8),” says a tweet about progress in Little Cottonwood Canyon.

“This work is ongoing as there are more slows to clear and @UtahDOT road ops is getting help from both @AltaAlerts and @SnowbirdAlerts. No ETO — will update as soon as we have one.”

